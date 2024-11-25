The couple revealed the lingering effects of the ordeal in July 2022, with the woman describing it in a victim impact statement as the most stressful experience of her life.

The “extremely intrusive frightening attack” in an isolated area where there was no cellphone coverage had affected their sense of safety in their home, their statements said.

Richard Donald Hurren was sentenced in August this year to three years and nine months in prison on charges of aggravated burglary and assault but appealed against his sentence.

The appeal has been dismissed, and the sentence stands.

Mihi Anita Anuska Barton was sentenced in July last year to nine months in prison on charges of being a party to burglary and failing to assist in a search when she refused to give police the access code to her phone.

In the Nelson District Court on Friday Shaun William MacFarlane was sentenced to prison for two years and 10 months after pleading guilty in August to amended charges of being a party to aggravated burglary, party to common assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The 41-year-old, who had had a “long-standing interest in drugs” used to dull the pain suffered as a young person, had used the time in custody so far to get the education he had missed out on, his lawyer Emma Riddell said.

“He knows he has caused harm and wants to put that right,” she said.

At around midday on July 26, 2022, the trio drove the hour’s distance from Nelson to Canvastown.

The husband and an associate were in a woolshed while the man’s wife was in a nearby caravan the couple used as a home on their property.

It remained unclear what the trio’s true motivation was for going there, and information before the court was conflicting, Judge Jo Rielly said in sentencing Hurren.

“Despite that, it is clear that this was pre-planned,” she said.

Once there, Hurren and MacFarlane entered the woolshed unannounced as Barton stayed in the car to keep watch.

One of the two men said they were “there to collect”.

Hurren then produced a “machete-like knife” about 40cm long and threatened to injure the man unless he handed over property.

Hurren claimed that he picked up the knife in the woolshed, but the victims maintained it was not theirs.

Judge Rielly said how Hurren came upon it was of little importance.

“The salient fact is that you were prepared to place the machete-like knife in your hand and present it as you did,” she said.

Hurren’s associate managed to escape, get in a car and drive away to call the police as there was no phone reception in the location.

When Hurren had the man at knifepoint against a wall, his wife suddenly appeared. She was grabbed by MacFarlane, and then Hurren threatened her with the knife.

MacFarlane lost his footing, which allowed the woman to escape.

Hurren, who was wearing several large rings, closed his fist and punched the woman’s husband in the jaw so hard he was nearly knocked unconscious.

The woman yelled that the police were on their way, as Barton appeared and told MacFarlane and Hurren it was “time to leave”, ending the 20-minute ordeal.

Police pulled them over as they drove through Atawhai, in north Nelson.

They found weapons in the vehicle, including a shotgun which was in pieces and wrapped in clothing in a bag in the boot.

MacFarlane’s DNA was found on the clothing.

Judge Rielly said that he, like many others who ended up in court said they were no longer engaged with gangs.

She hoped that was true because it was clear that his connection to gangs had contributed to his offending.

“It would be beneficial if you chose a different lifestyle when you leave prison,” Judge Rielly said.

Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.











