The defendants dragged the unconscious victim to a park in Otāngarei before one final assault. Photo / Michael Cunningham
As a teenager viciously attacked a man with a hammer, continuing even after he lay unconscious on the ground, it was his cousin who had the presence of mind to prevent what could have ended in a homicide.
“Stop, you’re going to kill him,” the cousin warned the now 19-year-old, who has been sentenced to six years in prison.
The court heard that despite growing up in an unstable home where he was taught violence solved disputes, Wiki-Newman had no prior criminal record.
Wiki-Newman’s lawyer Mathew Ridgley submitted given his upbringing and his use of methamphetamine as a coping mechanism, his path to offending was inevitable.
However, Judge Tomlinson did not accept that.
“I’ve got a man here who despite everything, hasn’t offended, so it’s not inevitable. Is it a case of good character and an error? Or a case of inevitability?
“I wouldn’t accept that submission from you because human beings are complex,” Judge Tomlinson said to Ridgley.
Judge Tomlinson said he took no pleasure in sending young men to prison but hoped the fact the sentence had an end date as opposed to one he could have faced for homicide would bring some form of comfort.
“It is so ridiculously serious, so animalistic. In what possible world is this okay over a car?
“I must sentence you for the bad that you did.”
Wiki-Newman was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.