“It locked the vehicle at an eye-watering speed – nearly twice the speed limit.”

Officers tried to stop the vehicle near the off-ramp, but the driver continued on.

“The police Eagle helicopter deployed and was able to track the vehicle,” Mann said.

“Another unit in the Mt Wellington area was able to successfully deploy spikes to slow the vehicle down.”

The Eagle directed ground staff to a Pt England St, where the vehicle was parked.

Mann said the 18-year-old male driver, and registered owner of the vehicle, will face court.

“Alongside having his vehicle impounded, the driver has also been suspended from driving for 28 days,” Mann said.

“There is no excuse for driving at this speed and it’s fortunate our staff weren’t knocking on someone’s door last night to advise of a fatality.”

