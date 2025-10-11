Police have charged a driver with multiple offences after he was caught speeding at nearly twice the legal speed limit.

Teen charged after evading police and speeding at twice the limit in Auckland

An 18-year-old man was charged with multiple offences including reckless driving and possession of cannabis for supply after he was caught speeding at twice the legal speed limit in Auckland.

Police officers spotted two cars speeding on an Auckland motorway about 4am this morning, with one driver stopping while the other sped off.

Police said the driver increased their speed on the motorway and had several near misses before entering a residential area where he failed to stop again.

Police used the Eagle helicopter to monitor the car as it continued to drive dangerously and the driver and a passenger eventually abandoned the car in Panmure and fled on foot.

Police arrested them shortly after.