Teen charged after evading police and speeding at twice the limit in Auckland

Police did not release the precise speed of the car, but said they were well in excess of the speed limit on the motorway and in the 50km/h zones in Glen Innes and Panmure.
An 18-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court charged with driving at dangerous speed, failing to stop, reckless driving, and possession of cannabis for supply after the drug was found in the car.
The man also received a 28-day driver licence suspension, and his car was impounded for six months.
“There’s no limit to what can go wrong if you’re an impaired and speeding driver,” says Acting Sergeant Angus McKenzie from Auckland Motorway Patrol.
“When we see dangerous driving on the road, we’ll hold the driver to account.”