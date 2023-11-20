Coalition talks drag on, Chris Hipkins makes a subtle dig and calls for favourite getaway spot to be off limits in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A teenager has been arrested over an alleged carjacking in Auckland earlier this month, where he drove off with a mother and two daughters still inside the vehicle.

Police had earlier said a man had allegedly stolen a parked vehicle at a Mobil petrol station on Auckland’s Dominion Rd on November 6.

The 19-year-old is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on December 13 charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

A police spokesman said the stolen vehicle was recovered from a vacant property in Hillsborough on November 9.

The mother, who did not want to be named, earlier told the Herald her husband had gone in to pay for petrol after fuelling up when the incident happened.

She and her two daughters were in the car when the teen allegedly entered the vehicle and drove off with them still inside.

The woman said after the incident that what happened had left them shaken, scared and worried about their safety.

Inspector Wayne Kitcher earlier said the incident happened after a member of the public had filled up his vehicle at a petrol station on Dominion Rd.

“When he went inside to pay, an offender got inside the vehicle and drove off with two other occupants who were still inside,” Kitcher said.

“The offender let the people exit the car a short time later before fleeing again, and the occupants walked back to the petrol station.”