Teen arrested after supermarket ram raid in Hastings

A 19-year old has been arrested and charged following a ram raid burglary of a supermarket in Frimley.
The Hastings Four Square was burgled about 5am on July 26 after police believe offenders used a stolen vehicle to smash into the glass entrance before taking off with cider and wine.
Police said a car was then reportedly dumped nearby.
The teen was due to appear in Hastings District Court on Thursday charged with burglary and two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.
The incident was believed to be the second of three unrelated ram raids of similar nature targeting Hawke's Bay Four Square stores in less than two weeks.