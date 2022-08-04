Teen arrested after supermarket ram raid in Hastings

Tradespeople work to repair the entrance at Four Square Frimley following a burglary. Photo / Paul Taylor

A 19-year old has been arrested and charged following a ram raid burglary of a supermarket in Frimley.

The Hastings Four Square was burgled about 5am on July 26 after police believe offenders used a stolen vehicle to smash into the glass entrance before taking off with cider and wine.

Police said a car was then reportedly dumped nearby.

The teen was due to appear in Hastings District Court on Thursday charged with burglary and two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The incident was believed to be the second of three unrelated ram raids of similar nature targeting Hawke's Bay Four Square stores in less than two weeks.