Finally, there was inevitably an impact on young children when this type of thing occurred - which was also an aggravating feature, he said.
Judge Hobbs said while Cameron had emphasised the touching wasn’t overtly sexual in nature, he was sure the girls would have been confused and frightened by what had occurred.
Both the Crown and defence sought a sentence of community detention and supervision to allow for rehabilitation.
Sue was assessed as being of a low risk of reoffending, and while a pre-sentence report suggested supervision may not be necessary, Judge Hobbs said it clearly was.
“It is clear from the material before me that you have, from an early age, been fascinated by feet and that fascination has extended to shoes.
“Supervision is necessary to ensure, as best one can, that this fascination does not ever again result in something of this nature occurring because it is clearly inappropriate and unlawful and you have acknowledged that,” he said.
On a charge of indecent assault on a girl under 12 years old, Sue was sentenced to six months’ community detention with a nightly curfew and ordered to undertake 12 months’ supervision for assessment, treatment and counselling as directed by a probation officer.
