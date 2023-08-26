Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Taine Wanoa pleads guilty to groping and rape, but ‘sexsomnia’ partially blamed

Craig Kapitan
By
12 mins to read
Taine Wanoa has pleaded guilty to one count of rape and four counts of indecent assault, but he said he was suffering from "sexsomnia" and thought two of the victims who were in the same bed as him were his girlfriend. Photo / Supplied

Taine Wanoa has pleaded guilty to one count of rape and four counts of indecent assault, but he said he was suffering from "sexsomnia" and thought two of the victims who were in the same bed as him were his girlfriend. Photo / Supplied

A university student who victimised four women in separate incidents over the course of two years has admitted he’s guilty of rape and inappropriate touching but only with the unusual provision that he was not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Four victims, five charges

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Sexsomnia in NZ

‘Excuse’ defence

Latest from Crime