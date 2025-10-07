Advertisement
Updated

Tailasa Pongia named as teen facing murder charge after South Auckland brawl

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A man has died overnight following a street fight in Ōtara, with police launching a homicide investigation. Video / NZ Herald

A teenager who was charged with murder following a fatal street fight in South Auckland two months ago can now be named.

Suppression lapsed today as Ōtara resident Tailasa Vakavale Otuha’Apai Pongia, 19, made his first appearance in the High Court at Auckland.

He entered a not guilty

Save