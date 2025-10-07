The other man was discharged from hospital the next day.
Police immediately charged Pongia with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for the injuries to the person who survived. He wasn’t charged with murder until a month and a half later.
If convicted of the charges, Pongia could face up to life imprisonment for murder and up to 14 years’ imprisonment for wounding.
He has also entered a not guilty plea to the wounding charge.
Justice Mathew Downs today ordered a four-week trial for both charges to begin in October next year.
The teen was remanded in custody to await his next administrative hearing, set for December.
Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.
