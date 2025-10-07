A man has died overnight following a street fight in Ōtara, with police launching a homicide investigation. Video / NZ Herald

A teenager who was charged with murder following a fatal street fight in South Auckland two months ago can now be named.

Suppression lapsed today as Ōtara resident Tailasa Vakavale Otuha’Apai Pongia, 19, made his first appearance in the High Court at Auckland.

He entered a not guilty plea through defence lawyer John Corby as he stood silently in the courtroom dock.

Police found two men with critical injuries at an Ōtara address just before midnight on Friday, August 1, after responding to reports of a group brawl in the area.

Both injured men were rushed to the hospital and 19-year-old Greig Kelvin Temarama-Abela died a short time later.