It landed her in prison last year after she unsuccessfully sought a discharge without conviction.

Ramirez-Alfonso then appealed against the High Court’s decision not to reverse the sentencing judge’s decision.

After the Court of Appeal dismissed her appeal, Ramirez-Alfonso went to the Supreme Court to try again, but that too has now failed.

The conviction stands, and so does the likelihood she will be deported.

Ramirez-Alfonso, then 38, was part of a group accused of bringing 50kg of cocaine worth millions of dollars from Colombia into New Zealand.

In the Supreme Court’s decision this month, it said Alfonso had been a migrant worker employed on dairy farms in South Canterbury.

The drug syndicate she was linked to used farm workers as cover for their cocaine importation operation, the decision noted.

The charge, for which Ramirez-Alfonso was sent to prison, was linked to her involvement in the importation of 1.8 kg of cocaine - she had supplied a residential address for its receipt in three separate packages between October 2019 and December 2021.

She received $5000 as well as “another cash sum” which she claimed was a lesser amount for the assistance she provided, the court said.

Ramirez-Alfonso was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment and issued with a deportation liability notice.

The High Court accepted she had played a lesser role in the offending, and handed out a sentence that reflected her reduced role in the operation, her “initial naivety” and her lack of insight into the amount of drugs being imported.

From a starting point of five years and six months, the court arrived at the end sentence, taking into account personal factors, the disproportionate impact of imprisonment in this country and the guilty plea.

In rejecting the application for discharge without conviction, the court found the risk of deportation was not out of all proportion to the offending, as it was a “predictable risk” faced by offenders in Ramirez-Alfonso’s position.

The Court of Appeal agreed with the High Court’s categorisation of the offending as serious, and accepted a conviction was nonetheless “a proportional and unsurprising consequence” of this type of offending.

Ramirez-Alfonso argued her offending was the result of “naivete and exploitation” and asked the Supreme Court to give these concepts further consideration.

She submitted that the High Court accepted she was drawn into the offending by her “friends”, and exploited in her occupation as a farm worker and, consequently, vulnerable to manipulation.

She also submitted that the Court of Appeal did not properly engage with exploitation as a factor mitigating offender culpability.

In this case, that exploitative context included the applicant’s relative isolation in this country, leading to significant vulnerability, the Supreme Court noted in its decision.

Justices Joe Williams, Stephen Kos and Forrest Miller said while exploitation and vulnerability in the context of migrant labour was potentially a matter of general and public importance, defining what that meant was, generally speaking, “intensely factual”.

“We are not satisfied that, on these facts, the issue is squarely raised,” they said.

Accordingly, they saw no risk of a miscarriage of justice and did not consider it necessary in the interests of justice to hear and determine the proposed appeal.

