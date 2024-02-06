Two people are fighting for their lives in hospital after a serious incident in South Auckland overnight. Police said they were called to Addington Ave, in Manurewa, about 3.20am. Video / NZ Herald

A South Auckland teen accused of fatally shooting another teenager on New Year’s morning can now be identified as Chaelim John McCarthy.

The 19-year-old Ōtara resident appeared in the High Court at Auckland today, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf for his murder charge and defence lawyer Ron Mansfield, KC, confirmed his client is no longer seeking name suppression.

McCarthy’s 18-year-old co-defendant, who is charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm but not murder, also appeared and entered a not guilty plea. His interim name suppression remains in place, as does suppression of the victim’s identity that was ordered by the Coroner.

Both teens were arrested last month, two-and-a-half weeks after the New Year’s Day shooting, which took place at around 3.20am on Addington Ave in Manurewa.

A vehicle of interest at the scene on Addington Ave, Manurewa, where two people were shot in the early hours of New Year's Day. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police found two shooting victims - ages 17 and 19 - in a green sedan with a rear window that had been shattered. Both received critical injuries and were taken to hospital, but the 19-year-old did not survive.

Authorities said both suffered head wounds from shotgun pellets that appeared to have resulted from a single shot.

Chaelim John McCarthy, 19, in the High Court at Auckland on a charge of murder following the fatal New Year's morning shooting of another teen in Manurewa. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The accused initially appeared at Manukau District Court, with today’s brief administrative appearance marking their first one in the High Court.

Justice Mathew Downs set a trial date for the duo for March next year. The younger co-defendant is set to have a name suppression hearing in April.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.



