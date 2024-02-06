Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime
Updated

Suppression lifts for Chaelim McCarthy, accused of fatal New Year’s shooting in Manurewa

Craig Kapitan
By
2 mins to read
Two people are fighting for their lives in hospital after a serious incident in South Auckland overnight. Police said they were called to Addington Ave, in Manurewa, about 3.20am. Video / NZ Herald

A South Auckland teen accused of fatally shooting another teenager on New Year’s morning can now be identified as Chaelim John McCarthy.

The 19-year-old Ōtara resident appeared in the High Court at Auckland today, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf for his murder charge and defence lawyer Ron Mansfield, KC, confirmed his client is no longer seeking name suppression.

McCarthy’s 18-year-old co-defendant, who is charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm but not murder, also appeared and entered a not guilty plea. His interim name suppression remains in place, as does suppression of the victim’s identity that was ordered by the Coroner.

Both teens were arrested last month, two-and-a-half weeks after the New Year’s Day shooting, which took place at around 3.20am on Addington Ave in Manurewa.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A vehicle of interest at the scene on Addington Ave, Manurewa, where two people were shot in the early hours of New Year's Day. Photo / Dean Purcell
A vehicle of interest at the scene on Addington Ave, Manurewa, where two people were shot in the early hours of New Year's Day. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police found two shooting victims - ages 17 and 19 - in a green sedan with a rear window that had been shattered. Both received critical injuries and were taken to hospital, but the 19-year-old did not survive.

Authorities said both suffered head wounds from shotgun pellets that appeared to have resulted from a single shot.

Chaelim John McCarthy, 19, in the High Court at Auckland on a charge of murder following the fatal New Year's morning shooting of another teen in Manurewa. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Chaelim John McCarthy, 19, in the High Court at Auckland on a charge of murder following the fatal New Year's morning shooting of another teen in Manurewa. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The accused initially appeared at Manukau District Court, with today’s brief administrative appearance marking their first one in the High Court.

Justice Mathew Downs set a trial date for the duo for March next year. The younger co-defendant is set to have a name suppression hearing in April.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.


Latest from Crime