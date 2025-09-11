But they persisted.

Hakyung Lee, 45, has acknowledged that she killed her children, Yuna Jo, 8, and Minu Jo, 6, in June 2018, seven months after the death of her husband, Ian Jo.

She has also conceded that she wrapped the children’s bodies in layers of plastic and duct tape before placing them in suitcases that she put in storage.

Her standby lawyers have told jurors she should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

She had prepared what she thought was a fatal overdose of antidepressants for herself and the children, and was surprised to wake up, defence lawyer Lorraine Smith said at the start of the trial this week.

Lee was arrested four years later, after the contents of the storage locker were sold at a Trade Me auction.

To be acquitted by reason of insanity, the jury will have to be convinced that Lee was so mentally unwell that she didn’t understand that what she was doing was wrong.

Crown solicitor Natalie Walker has suggested Lee’s actions immediately after the killings - hiding the bodies, changing her identity and moving overseas - demonstrate a clear understanding of right and wrong.

Hakyung Lee in the High Court at Auckland on Monday, the first day of her double murder trial. She is accused of killing her children in Auckland before moving to South Korea. Pool photo / Lawrence Smith

Choon Ja Lee told jurors today that her daughter appeared to be part of “a happy family” before her husband’s cancer diagnosis.

“My son-in-law told me ... they never fought,” she said through a Korean translator, describing him as “a good person” who worked to support the family while her daughter stayed home to look after the kids.

In the last weeks of her son-in-law’s life, Choon Ja Lee said she stayed at their Papatoetoe home to look after the children while her daughter spent most waking hours by his side in the hospice.

After his death in November 2022, there was a small funeral service, but the children had not been told that their father was dead.

“I hadn’t seen her crying, but I think she was crying late at night,” Choon Ja Lee said. “I’d seen her in the morning with her eyes swollen.”

Several days later, after the four of them visited Ian Jo’s grave, she recalled her daughter saying, “Let’s go anywhere.”

So they booked an expensive 11-day trip to the Gold Coast and left the next day. Hakyung Lee, who has received a $330,000 life insurance payout, appeared to spend tens of thousands of dollars on the trip. Her mother thought she was trying to find a way to fill the void, so she didn’t comment on her spending, she said.

Ji-Eun Lee, who would later change her name to Hakyung Lee, killed her young children in 2018, months after the death of husband Ian Jo. She is on trial in Auckland for two counts of murder. Photo / NZ Police

“She seemed always sad, and it seemed like she was almost disassociating - staring into nothing,” Choon Ja Lee said.

Soon after their return to New Zealand, Hakyung Lee suggested they book a flight to Korea, but Choon Ja Lee suggested they go without her to save money.

At some point, her daughter made a statement about spending all the money and then dying with her children, but her mother said she didn’t take it literally.

“I think she said it without meaning, just because she was upset.”

But she felt the need to address the matter with her daughter, she said.

“She wasn’t eating any meals and it looked like she had no will to live, so I told her, ‘If you really want to follow your husband, go yourself and I’ll look after the kids.’

“She told me, ‘You don’t even speak English. How can I let you look after the kids?’ And then we laughed it off.”

Hakyung Lee and her children flew to Korea on Christmas Day 2017. Choon Ja Lee said she never saw the children again, only learning that they had returned to New Zealand through her son-in-law’s family.

Her worry grew in the years that followed, and she went to police multiple times trying to find out the whereabouts of her daughter and grandchildren, she said.

It wasn’t until June 2022 that she received a call from her former pastor telling her he had been contacted by a psychiatric facility in Korea trying to find Choon Ja Lee. They had her daughter, she was told.

“When I called, the first thing I asked her was, ‘What happened to the kids?’ and she replied, ‘Mum, I don’t have kids.’”

But because her daughter was in a mental hospital, she just thought, “Oh, she must be really unwell.”

She didn’t have another opportunity to ask her daughter about it. Doctors advised her not to say anything to her daughter that might provoke her, so she avoided the subject, adding that she hoped the children were with extended family in Korea.

She flew to Korea for a month to be with her daughter, but different return flights had to be booked because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, she said. Her daughter was supposed to fly back one week later, but she never got on the flight.

Two days after Choon Ja Lee returned to New Zealand, police told her that the children’s bodies had been found.

It would be several more months before Hakyung Lee was brought back to New Zealand in the company of a detective, extradition order in hand.

During cross-examination today, Hakyung Lee’s standby lawyer pointed out that the defendant had met her husband through church in about 2006. She was a Sunday school teacher and he was president of the church’s youth group, jurors were told.

It was a model marriage, Smith suggested.

“Yes, of course,” Choon Ja Lee agreed. “People in church praised my son-in-law a lot, that he was the best husband. The relationship was very good between them ...

“Because Jasmine was a very active member of the church, everyone said she was good and praised her ... Everyone said that the two had good chemistry.”

The hearing continues this afternoon before Justice Geoffrey Venning and the jury.

