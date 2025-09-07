Daly said at the time she feared the gold plaques would be prised off and melted down due to their value.

Earlier this week, Manawa Hepi, 33, appeared for sentencing in the Whangārei District Court on one charge of burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and blackmail.

The court heard Hepi had arrived with other unknown individuals at Daly’s rural property outside of Whangārei in the early hours of the morning.

Three people were seen on CCTV and one left in Daly’s $5000 vehicle which had several items inside, including perfume, business documents and identification.

The car was sold days later for $500 at a carpark in Kawakawa.

Although there was more than one person involved in the burglary, Hepi has been the only person arrested and it was still unclear, who uplifted the trophy.

A guilty plea and the trophy returns

After Hepi was released, she breached her bail in April this year after she was caught attempting to blackmail one of her clients in the sex work industry.

Hepi threatened to release sexual video footage of the man if he did not pay her $2000 and relentlessly contacted the victim until he went to the police.

Hepi then pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court heard just two days before her sentencing, the trophy had mysteriously appeared back in Daly’s house.

Thomas and Cherry Daly with the historic Mick Griffin Memorial chopping trophy. Photo / NZME

“There’s no communication? It’s just been returned inside the house?” Judge Taryn Bayley asked Crown prosecutor Pablo Hamber during the sentencing.

“Yes.”

“That might be unsettling,” Judge Bayley said.

Judge Bayley took a moment to read some words from the victim, which caused Hepi to break down in tears in the dock.

“Ms Daly asked to relay, she doesn’t hold any grudges because of how important it was to get that trophy back,” Judge Bayley said.

“He was over 6ft 3, a huge man with a huge heart and they were particularly close. He held a world record in his prime and, in fact around the whole of the North Island.”

Judge Bayley noted the return of the trophy to its rightful owner had restored the connection but it was common sense, someone connected to Hepi’s group knew its location.

“It was well hidden in an unusual location and I have no hesitation that someone connected to you or your group knew it was there. I cannot be sure you personally knew that,“ Judge Bayley told Hepi.

Meth addiction and bad choices

Hepi’s lawyer Jarred Scott submitted she had been a model prisoner and Corrections viewed her highly with a low risk of reoffending if her meth addiction was treated.

Judge Bayley agreed and said if she did not get on top of her use, her decision-making making or her choice of company, she would be back before the courts.

“She has been mistreated and let down by those that were meant to look after you at that time.

“It does provide context for your ongoing meth use, the relationships you have formed and the chaos that has ensued in recent years,” Judge Bayley said.

“You do have great mana, you do have promise, there is hope for a different life for you.”

As Hepi had already served eight months in custody, she was sentenced to 12 months’ intensive supervision, six months of community detention and ordered to pay reparation to both victims of her offending.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.