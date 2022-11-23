A man has pleaded not guilty to murder following the death in September of a baby at Starship Children's Hospital. Photo / NZME

A Waikato man accused of causing a 3-month-old boy’s death in Auckland has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The man, 31, appeared for the first time today in the High Court at Auckland after two earlier appearances at Manukau District Court - one for wounding with intent to injure the child and later for the upgraded charge.

Defence lawyer Mark Williams did not request his client’s interim name suppression to continue today but Crown prosecutor Chris Howard asked for it on behalf of the child’s mother that her name, her child’s name and the defendant’s name remain secret for now.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald allowed the Crown one week to decide if it will file a formal request on behalf of the mother.

Police said they were alerted after a baby was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries on Sunday, September 18. The baby was later transferred to Starship hospital but died of his injuries 11 days later.

Justice Fitzgerald set a three-week trial date today for May 2024.

The defendant was ordered remanded in custody until trial.