A person has died following an incident on the South Western Motorway about 3.20am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Security swarmed to a tense standoff outside a Manukau District Court room this morning as authorities added a manslaughter charge to its case against an Auckland man accused of a fatal Boxing Day kidnapping.

Jovan Aroha Zachariah Pora, 20, appeared only briefly before Judge Nick Webby, who immediately transferred the case to the High Court at Auckland because of the newest charge.

Pora had earlier been charged with kidnapping the same 19-year-old woman who was found dead on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway.

New court documents state he is accused of having “caused the death of [the woman] by threats or fear of violence to open the door of a moving vehicle”.

The identity of the woman who died remains suppressed.

The courtroom’s small two-row gallery was packed to capacity today with supporters of Pora and family of the woman who died. Yelling could be heard outside the courtroom before the hearing began, as security inside the courtroom urged everyone to remain seated.

“Love you, son!” one woman yelled minutes later, as Pora was led back to a holding cell to await his first High Court appearance next month.

The outburst prompted several others to start yelling, “Murderer!” as they filed outside the courtroom.

More than two dozen people then clashed outside the courtroom, yelling at each other and trying to get close as eight courthouse security staff stepped in the middle and held people back.

Eventually, the two groups were led in different directions to leave the courthouse at different times.

A kidnapping conviction brings a maximum possible sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment. Manslaughter is punishable by life imprisonment.

Pora is also charged with driving while forbidden and refusing officers’ request for blood in the same incident.

Police found a crashed car and the dead teen when they were called to State Highway 20 around 3.20am on December 26.

The vehicle had come to a stop facing the wrong way on the motorway. It had moderate damage to the front, a witness said at the time.

During Pora’s last court appearance three weeks ago, a police prosecutor sought an adjournment. Officers were yet to speak with the Crown to determine whether charges would be upgraded, she said at the time.