Phillip Beale, accused of having murdered his mother, Joan Beale, appears in the High Court at Auckland on September 10, 2025. Photo / Jason Dorday

The person accused of killing 84-year-old Joan Beale in South Auckland two months ago can now be identified as her adult son.

Name suppression has lapsed for Phillip Alan Beale, 50, who lived at the same Papatoetoe address as his mother.

Authorities found Joan Beale’s body at the home around 10.30am on August 9.

The defendant was arrested immediately and initially charged with assault. His lawyer sought name suppression during his first appearance in Manukau District Court.

The charge was upgraded to murder and transferred to the High Court about a week and a half later.