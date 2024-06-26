Three bodies found in the search for missing fisherman, teenager bowled at racer meet loses leg and Wynyard Quarter to be re-connected. Video / NZ Herald

Two years and one week after a well-known social media influencer was found guilty of sexually abusing two teen boys, he has lost a battle at the Court of Appeal to keep his identity secret.

But the convicted sex offender can’t yet be identified because he has indicated an intention to elevate the appeal to the Supreme Court.

Interim name suppression will remain in place until that process is completed, the Court of Appeal decided in a 20-page decision published last week and released to the media today.

Jurors in the High Court at Auckland found the defendant guilty in June 2022 of five counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection after two victims said he preyed on them while they were unconscious or asleep. He was sentenced three months later to nine years’ imprisonment.

The man’s first accuser told police and later jurors that he first met the defendant in 2015, when he was 16 and trying to make headway in the same industry as the defendant who at the time was in his late 20s. They became close friends and social media messages showed they were flirtatious at times. But the teen also clearly told the defendant that he wasn’t gay and didn’t want anything other than friendship, Facebook Messenger exchanges showed.