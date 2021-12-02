Sisters in court charged in connection with Te Puna boy's death

Sharron Barriball appeared in the Tauranga District Court. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Two sisters accused in relation to the death of a 5-year-old boy at Te Puna will now have their cases heard together.

Michaela Barriball, 27, and Sharron Barriball, 37, appeared in Tauranga District Court on Thursday - Michaela via AVL and Sharron in person.

Michaela Barribol pictured, ducking, in the Tauranga District Court via AVL. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Barriball faces a charge of wilfully ill-treating a child, and Barriball was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The women were charged in relation to the death of Malachi Subecz, who was found with injuries at a Te Puna property on November 1, and treated in Tauranga Hospital.

Crown prosecutor Anna Pollet asked Judge William Lawson to join each of the women's cases so they could be tried together.

Judge Lawson agreed, and both sisters are scheduled to appear in court again on February 24 at 10am.

Malachi was flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland, where he died on November 12.

The investigation into Malachi's death is ongoing, and police would still like to hear from anyone who had interacted with Malachi over the past two to three months.