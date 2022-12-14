Silverdale baby death: Not guilty plea for mother accused of murder

Police are investigating a death at a property in Silverdale, Auckland today. Video / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland mother accused of having murdered her baby has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The 35-year-old, who remains in hospital, was excused from appearing in person at the High Court at Auckland today as defence lawyer Michael Kan entered the not guilty plea on her behalf.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald scheduled a two-week trial to begin next November.

Police were called to a home in Silverdale, north Auckland, on November 15. There they discovered the infant, who was already dead, and the mother injured .

The mother was taken to Auckland City Hospital in serious condition and was charged with murder a week later.

She continues to have name suppression.

Today, marked the second consecutive court appearance the woman has been excused from attending. She missed her first appearance last month as she continued to undergo treatment for both mental health issues and serious injuries. That hearing had been hastily moved from North Shore District Court to Auckland District Court after a leak resulted in an evacuation of the North Shore building.

“It is appropriate to acknowledge the astonishing and terrible loss that has occurred,” Judge Evangelos Thomas said at the first hearing, expressing sympathy for the family and all who knew them. “I doubt they will ever recover from this terrible loss.

“Our hearts go out to them.”

Neighbours have used terms such as “nice, friendly and private” and “happy and wonderful” to describe the family.

Justice Fitzgerald today scheduled the woman’s next hearing date for March but excused her from attending unless she prefers to do so. The woman was remanded in custody to await trial.