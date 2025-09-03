Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Shamah Riley’s surprise attack on Nelson Woolworths manager ‘appalling and upsetting’

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Woolworths NZ says the unprovoked attack on a staff member at one of its Nelson stores was "appalling and upsetting". Shamah Riley has now pleaded guilty to the assault which left a duty manager injured. Photo / Tracy Neal

Woolworths NZ says the unprovoked attack on a staff member at one of its Nelson stores was "appalling and upsetting". Shamah Riley has now pleaded guilty to the assault which left a duty manager injured. Photo / Tracy Neal

A supermarket duty manager stocking shelves was left with facial injuries after a man punched him in the head, then kicked him as he lay on the ground, in a brutal surprise attack.

The assault has shaken the man’s employer, Woolworths NZ, which told NZME that despite its investment in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save