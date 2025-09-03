Woolworths NZ says the unprovoked attack on a staff member at one of its Nelson stores was "appalling and upsetting". Shamah Riley has now pleaded guilty to the assault which left a duty manager injured. Photo / Tracy Neal
A supermarket duty manager stocking shelves was left with facial injuries after a man punched him in the head, then kicked him as he lay on the ground, in a brutal surprise attack.
The assault has shaken the man’s employer, Woolworths NZ, which told NZME that despite its investment ina range of security measures, team members were still being threatened and hurt in broad daylight.
Shamah Riley has now pleaded guilty to the attack, which happened on the evening of January 20 this year.
Police said it came after he attacked a person he was staying with, when he had nowhere else to go, a few months earlier.
Riley, who has just turned 26, has now pleaded guilty in the Nelson District Court to several related charges, plus others that occurred around the same time.
He appeared in court via video link from prison, where he was being held on remand, and admitted charges in relation to the supermarket attack, including two charges of assault with intent to injure, injuring with intent to injure with reckless disregard, common assault and escaping police custody.
Riley moved to the Tasman region in September last year and was staying with a person known to him when he attacked that person.
They were together at an address on the morning of September 15, with Riley having arrived the day before.
Police said Riley was “acting erratically” and began removing items from the bedroom.
The victim confronted him as he tried to remove a mattress, and without warning Riley punched her in the back with enough force to knock her off her feet.
“Out of nowhere, the defendant punched the victim in the head with a closed fist,” police said.
As the victim got up to try to defend himself, Riley got him in a headlock, then dropped his weight backwards, forcing the victim’s head on to the concrete floor.
Riley held the lock around the victim’s neck for about 25 seconds, restricting his breathing.
Police said it took two officers to loosen Riley’s grip on the victim, who was left with cuts and concussion symptoms.
Riley has been further remanded in custody for sentencing in November.
In April 2024, Woolworths rolled out body cameras at all its 191 stores as part of staff safety measures, citing a 75% increase in physical assaults and 148% increase in “serious reportable events” in the three years prior.
Wren said the company would continue to work closely with police to combat any sort of abuse towards its team members.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.