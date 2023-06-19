The woman's website offered services for seven workers with photographs taken inside the rental property. Photo / 123RF

A woman who said she was running a ‘home-based business’ but left out ‘sex worker’ on her rental application, has been evicted after the landlords spotted her advertising sexual services for herself and seven others from their apartment.

The landlords discovered their premises being used as a brothel when they found photographs of the inside of their property on the website “Gorgeous Girls”.

The website, which outlined services offered by six women and one transsexual person, was registered in their tenant’s name according to a decision that was recently released by the Tenancy Tribunal.

When the landlords made the discovery, they emailed a notice to “cease and desist your illegal activities” which she ignored. The decision says they were unable to get insurance for the property as the woman was carrying out an unlawful activity under city brothel bylaws.

The apartment is one of three in a multi-unit residential complex located in an area, under the city council’s brothel bylaws, prohibiting brothels.

A ‘small owner-operated brothel’ is only permitted if it is not part of a multi-unit residential complex and not more than four sex workers where each is retaining control over his or her earnings.

Although the tenant admitted not telling the landlords her business included sex work, she said the nature of her ‘home-based business’ was irrelevant.

Tenancy Adjudicator Robyn Merrett agreed with the landlords and ordered her eviction.

“I am satisfied that (the tenant) has intentionally carried out commercial sex work at the premises and in doing so, has committed the unlawful act...The effect on the landlords has been significant.

“They are concerned about not having insurance for the property because of (her) actions...Also of concern was (her) cavalier attitude to the landlords’ insurance issues and her continual denial she is doing anything wrong,” Merrett said.

Possession of the property was granted to the landlords almost immediately and the tenant was ordered to pay $520 exemplary damages.

