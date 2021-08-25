Serial burglar targeting Wellington car park buildings nabbed by police

Police want to identify the rightful owners of the stolen property. Photo / Supplied

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a number of car thefts, petrol drive-offs and burglaries reported in Wellington over a period of seven months.

The man is believed to have committed nearly 80 offences between November 2020 and the beginning of August 2021.

He is believed to have targeted Wilson Car Park buildings in Wellington, stealing items such as suitcases, backpacks, tools and electronics from vehicles. He also stole number plates that would later assist in petrol drive-offs.

A search warrant was carried out at a Levin address on August 11, where police arrested him.

The man is believed to have targeted Wilson Cap Park buildings in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

He was charged with 47 offences, and a further eight were laid this week as the police identified recovered property.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court on August 27 on theft-related charges.

Levin Police said the amount of stolen property was significant and they were in the process of identifying and returning items to their owners.

They suspected many victims of the crime were spread throughout the country, with some even overseas.

Photos of some of the stolen property are available on the police website, and they encourage anyone who recognises them to get in contact.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police in identifying the rightful owners of the stolen items is asked to call 105 quoting file number 210223/4683.

Levin Police thanked the public for their assistance in providing information that led to the identification of the man involved.