In December, Kerikeri man Bill Easton, a former minister in the sect, was sentenced to 13 years’ jail after pleading guilty to sex offences against boys.

A hallmark of the Christian sect, which has no official name but is known as The Truth or the Two by Twos, is that its itinerant ministers travel in pairs and stay in members’ homes.

It is believed to have about 2500 members and 60 ministers in New Zealand.

The group is also under investigation by the FBI for alleged historical child sexual abuse - last month, police confirmed 29 New Zealand-based people were identified as potential complainants through the US agency’s probe.

Police said offenders had been convicted in two of those cases.

They would not say whether the alleged abuse was recent or historic, or where in New Zealand it was said to have happened.

“Police have commenced several investigations as a result,” a spokesperson said.

This week, police said the investigation remains ongoing, and there are no further updates.

“These investigations can often take some time, and as such, we are not anticipating any updates in the next couple of months.”

