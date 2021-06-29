'Scary': Christchurch man on way home caught up in armed police arrest in Wainoni, Christchurch

A Christchurch man said it was "so scary" when he came across "heaps of police with long firearms" on his way home from work.
Earlier this afternoon, police received information a person in Wainoni, east Christchurch was illegally in possession of a firearm.
In response, police cordoned off a section of Wainoni to locate the person involved.
A witness told the Herald he saw "heaps of police with long firearms" surrounding a house in Wainoni this afternoon where "two police cars had cordoned Shortland St in front of Bates Joinery".
Just after 4pm, police took a person into custody without incident. They found a firearm and ammunition.
Up to eight police officers were seen holding "long firearms" when the suspect was arrested.
Police confirmed the Armed Offenders Squad attended as a precaution.
Nobody was injured and police say chargers are being considered. Cordons in the area have now been removed.