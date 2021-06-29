'Scary': Christchurch man on way home caught up in armed police arrest in Wainoni, Christchurch

Police cordoned off a section of Wainoni after receiving information a person was illegally in possession of a firearm. Photo / Supplied

Police cordoned off a section of Wainoni after receiving information a person was illegally in possession of a firearm. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch man said it was "so scary" when he came across "heaps of police with long firearms" on his way home from work.

Earlier this afternoon, police received information a person in Wainoni, east Christchurch was illegally in possession of a firearm.

A witness told the Herald they saw "heaps of police with long firearms" while on his way home from work. Photo / Supplied

In response, police cordoned off a section of Wainoni to locate the person involved.

A witness told the Herald he saw "heaps of police with long firearms" surrounding a house in Wainoni this afternoon where ​"two police cars had cordoned Shortland St in front of Bates Joinery".

Just after 4pm, police took a person into custody without incident. They found a firearm and ammunition.

Up to eight police officers were seen holding "long firearms" when the suspect was arrested.

Police confirmed the Armed Offenders Squad attended as a precaution.

Nobody was injured and police say chargers are being considered. Cordons in the area have now been removed.