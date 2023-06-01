The woman has been charged with two counts of murder. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The mental state of a woman is being assessed as mental health reports were called for a woman accused of murdering two children in the seaside village of Ruakākā.

Police were called to an address in the village of Ruakākā on the morning of May 15 2023 where sadly, two pre-school-aged children were discovered deceased.

The matter was called in the Whangārei High Court before Justice Ronald Davison on Friday, however the woman - whose name and details continue to be suppressed - did not appear via audio-visual link due to technical difficulties.

The woman is currently in custody at a mental health facility and is being represented by Catherine Cull KC who sought leave to withdraw as her counsel.

Cull said the defendant had indicated she wanted to represent herself but Cull was hopeful a new lawyer could be assigned.

The reports are expected to take up to six weeks to be completed and pleas will not be expected until reports on her mental health are finalised.

A three-week trial has been scheduled for March 10, 2025, however, that could potentially change.

The police investigation is continuing and the woman will re-appear in the high court in July when reports are expected to be complete.







