Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Retired Auckland teacher Ian McKinney sentenced for over illegal toilet recordings

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Ian McKinney was first convicted in 2017 for inappropriate behaviour with two international students.

Ian McKinney was first convicted in 2017 for inappropriate behaviour with two international students.

A longtime Auckland teacher who was convicted in 2017 for inappropriate behaviour with two international student boarders welcomed another young adult into his house five years after his home detention ended.

That living situation has now also resulted in a criminal charge, as well as a second round of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save