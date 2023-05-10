Brandon Tangi, who was sentenced today for possession of an AK-47 and ammunition, is a patched member of the Mongols motorcycle gang. Photo / Supplied

Brandon Tangi, who was sentenced today for possession of an AK-47 and ammunition, is a patched member of the Mongols motorcycle gang. Photo / Supplied

A patched Mongols gang member who was arrested in an affluent Auckland suburb after police found an AK-47 and two large magazines underneath a blanket in the passenger seat of his car has been sentenced to over two years’ imprisonment.

Brandon Vincent Tangi, 22, told authorities he had the gun for protection because there was a $10,000 price on his head, Auckland District Court Judge John Bergseng noted today as he denied Tangi’s bid for community detention.

“The firearm was loaded, it was ready to be used, it was at immediate access to you,” the judge said, noting that two magazines had been taped together for fast reloading so the 40 rounds of ammunition could be fired “in a matter of seconds”.

Police searched Tangi’s car last September after encountering him just after 8am in a Remuera car park. He told police he often stayed in the area with people who “looked after” him. He later acknowledged being a driver for Mongols associates, a job he said he did for food and money.

The unexpected firearms bust resulted in a subsequent police search of a swank $5.9 million Remuera waterfront mansion, located on the same street where Tangi was arrested and where other members of the outlaw motorcycle gang were known to live.

Another man was arrested at the Shore Rd mansion, which overlooks Hobson Bay, after police reported finding an AR-15 semi-automatic firearm, a rifle, a shotgun and more ammunition, as well as patches from the Mongols, Comancheros and Bandidos gangs. That case remains pending.

Tangi pleaded guilty in February to unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, punishable by up to four years’ prison, and unlawful possession of ammunition in a public place, punishable by up to three years’ prison.

The AK-47-style semi-automatic rifle and two magazines taped together which police found in Brandon Tangi's car. Photo / Supplied

The arrests were part of Operation Cobalt, a nationwide police crackdown on gangs launched after a rise in firearms violence between different gangs.

The Mongols are a relatively new gang in New Zealand, having established roots here after senior members were deported from Australia. The gang has been tied to numerous shootings in Auckland, with members being both victims and alleged aggressors.

“This is a fantastic result for police and the community we are trying to keep safe through our ongoing disruption being directed at the Mongols,” Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said in a statement after the raids.

“The public can expect police will continue to hold gangs to account for offending we are identifying through our disruption and suppression activity under Operation Cobalt.”

During today’s hearing, defence lawyer Ayushi Kala argued her client should be given steep discounts for his youth, his guilty plea and his lack of a criminal record. He had a baby at home and was ready to change his life, she said, adding that community detention would allow him to keep his job as a nightshift forklift operator.

But the judge was dubious of the suggestion.

He noted Tangi’s continuing connections to the gang and a report assessing him as having a moderate likelihood of reoffending. He also noted that Tangi’s arrest came amid “ongoing gang conflicts” in the Auckland area that had resulted in multiple shootings.

The Court of Appeal had noted a need for deterrence in cases involving such firearms, he said, adding that prison was “the only realistic outcome”.

He ordered a sentence of two years, two months and 14 days for the gun charge and a concurrent sentence of 18 months for the ammunition.

“Hopefully, you move on from your gang connections and there are other people in your life you can trust, not people who lead you down this path,” the judge said.