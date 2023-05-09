Police attended an altercation at Remuera Motor Lodge. Photo / Natalie Slade

An Auckland man alleged to have stabbed another man seven times at a Remuera campground has been found competent to stand trial for attempted murder, five years after he was taken to a lockdown psychiatric facility.

Jesse Rhom Ankers, also known as Jesse Rhom Azulay, stood silently in the dock today in the High Court at Auckland as Mason Clinic employees sat in the gallery.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date for July next year.

The judge remanded him back to the Mason Clinic, with instructions to return to court - either in person or via audio-video feed - in three weeks to enter a plea. He nodded.

In addition to the single attempted murder charge, the 48-year-old faces two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Authorities allege Ankers took part in an incident at Remuera Motor Lodge, which also provides camping facilities, on May 13, 2018.

One man received serious injuries and was taken to hospital, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said at the time.

Ankers was taken into custody a short time after the incident.

The manager of the business said at the time that two men were fighting in the TV room when the incident is alleged to have occurred. The person who was stabbed, then in his 50s, had been residing at the Remuera site for months, an acquaintance said.

“He has a punctured lung, lacerations on his back, he got stabbed in the head, cut on his neck, and defensive wounds,” he said.