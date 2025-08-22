The 32-year-old - with a catalogue of 45 convictions since 2011 for violence, dishonesty, drugs and driving offences - was told by Judge Snell that his latest involved “idiotic driving” that ran the risk of harming others.
One of two parked cars Gillbanks hit while fleeing police was written off, the court heard.
Late at night on March 22 this year, Gillbanks was driving down a suburban Nelson street when police started to follow him.
According to the summary of facts, he turned off his headlights and sped off, Judge Snell said.
Judge Snell said Gillbanks was serving a sentence for previous similar offending when the latest occurred, and he didn’t want to hear how he might do “this or that” to help his position.
“This was silly offending on the back of similar and I don’t want to see it again,” Judge Snell said.
Gillbanks, who was no stranger to prison, said he didn’t plan to return there.
“This was a close call for you,” Judge Snell said.
Gillbanks was sentenced to three months’ home detention for reckless driving, failing to stop for police, making a false statement, plus the cannabis charges.
He was ordered to pay $400 reparation to cover the insurance excess on one of the vehicles, and disqualified from driving for a further 12 months, on top of a nine-month disqualification already in place, which meant he was banned from driving for the next 21 months.
