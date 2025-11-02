He claimed he felt trapped and threatened when he stabbed his friend during a struggle to escape.
Albert said he feared the man was retrieving a weapon when he saw the neighbour in the car, and stabbed him to get away.
According to the Court of Appeal’s decision, Albert’s lawyer, Connor Taylor, wanted to submit evidence in trial showing that the friend had a 2014 conviction of assault, and a photograph of him in front of a motorcycle wearing a vest with “MFFM” insignia, which suggested his gang affiliation.
But Judge McDonald ruled the evidence was inadmissible, stating the photo had “no probative value at all” and the man’s conviction was too remote, being nine years ago.
When summing up to the jury, Judge McDonald withdrew self-defence as a legal option for Albert’s stabbing of the neighbour.
Judge McDonald told the jury that self-defence required a threat from the person being harmed, and the neighbour, who was seated in the car with arms locked around the steering wheel, did not present one.
But the Court of Appeal found them to be legally sound and that no miscarriage of justice had occurred.
“We also consider Mr Albert’s alternate claim to be fanciful,” the appeal court’s decision said.
“First, apart from Mr Albert’s claim that he felt threatened, there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest he was at any risk of violence from [the friend] or [neighbour] at any time.
“On the contrary, on all of the available evidence, including Mr Albert’s, [the friend] was an unprovoked victim of potentially lethal violence at Mr Albert’s hands.
“Second, at the key moment, [the neighbour] was, as we have said, elderly and defenceless. If removing him from the car and escaping was the objective, stabbing him with potentially lethal consequences was utterly disproportionate to that goal.
“We cannot see how a jury, properly directed, could possibly find Mr Albert was acting in self-defence.”
The appeal was accordingly dismissed.
