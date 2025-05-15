CCTV footage shows two hooded offenders using a stolen car to ram the front doors of a Temuka petrol station around 3.23am, before fleeing with stolen items.

A shopfront has been wrecked and two people remain on the run after a small South Island town’s service station was ram-raided in the early hours of this morning.

Bairds Motordome Temuka was left with mangled large glass panes and its counter shunted out of position when a small car was driven into the petrol station’s shop, with the vehicle’s occupants taking a “small number” of items in a raid that barely took a minute.

Police and the business owner are now appealing to the public for information.

The break-in occurred at around 3.23am, when a vehicle was used to smash through the front doors of the service station on the corner of King St and Wood St.

In a post shared to social media, the owner of the garage said the pair caused extensive damage and were wearing “very distinctive hoodies”.