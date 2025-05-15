Advertisement
Ram raid extensively damages Temuka service station, police hunting for pair

Ben Tomsett
CCTV footage shows two hooded offenders using a stolen car to ram the front doors of a Temuka petrol station around 3.23am, before fleeing with stolen items.

A shopfront has been wrecked and two people remain on the run after a small South Island town’s service station was ram-raided in the early hours of this morning.

Bairds Motordome Temuka was left with mangled large glass panes and its counter shunted out of position when a small car was driven into the petrol station’s shop, with the vehicle’s occupants taking a “small number” of items in a raid that barely took a minute.

Police and the business owner are now appealing to the public for information.

The break-in occurred at around 3.23am, when a vehicle was used to smash through the front doors of the service station on the corner of King St and Wood St.

In a post shared to social media, the owner of the garage said the pair caused extensive damage and were wearing “very distinctive hoodies”.

“Any help to obtain these people would be appreciated ... and what a mess they have made!” the post read.

The shop was forced to close for several hours while staff cleaned up, although the outdoor fuel pumps remained operational via pay-at-the-pump.

“Not what our community small business needs!” the owner wrote.

Police said officers were alerted to the incident at 3.25am and confirmed a car was used to gain entry, with a small number of items stolen.

The car was found abandoned a short time later and has since been confirmed as stolen earlier that night.

“Inquiries are under way to identify and locate the offender or offenders,” police said.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police on 105 and quote file number 250515/5782, or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

