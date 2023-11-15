Queen St homicide: Man wanted by police hands himself in

The man wanted by police for a shooting on Auckland’s Queen Street in August has handed himself in.

Auckland City CIB detective senior sergeant Craig Bolton said the 24-year-old man previously sought by Police handed himself in at Auckland Central Police station this morning, following the August 3 incident.

“He is expected to appear on murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charges in the Auckland District Court today,” said Bolton.

Bolton thanked the wider community for sharing the appeal for the wanted man.”I would also like to highlight the work of the Auckland City CIB who have been investigating this matter for the past 15 weeks,” he said.

He said the investigation into the incident remained ongoing, and police could not rule out further charges being laid.

