Police officers were patrolling Pollen St early this morning. Photo / NZME

Police have witnessed two attempted ram raids in Thames.

A police spokeswoman said officers were patrolling Pollen St about 2.20am when they saw a vehicle ram into a shop, back up and then ram into another.

The alleged driver struggled to get out of the vehicle and ran off when he saw police.

He was taken into custody shortly after, the spokeswoman said.

A 20-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today on charges of possession of an offensive weapon, burglary and driving while disqualified third or subsequent.