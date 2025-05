Police have issued a fresh appeal for information on the death of Sean Remnant in Porirua last December. Photo / Getty Images

29 May, 2025 04:20 AM Quick Read

By RNZ

Police have put out a fresh appeal for information about the death of 43-year-old man Sean Remnant in Porirua.

It’s been six months since emergency services were called to Kotuku St, Elsdon, in the early hours of December 1 and found Remnant critically injured.

He died days later in hospital.

His death was initially treated as suspicious and police launched a homicide investigation in mid-December.