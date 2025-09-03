NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Shipbuilder agrees to price of new ferries and conviction quashed in manslaughter case.

Police sprayed with water in Cambridge, man charged with offences

A video on social media shows police officers being sprayed with water during an incident in Cambridge, Waikato.

The incident unfolded on August 19 after officers were called to a property after a report of a crash in Hillcrest where a driver had rear-ended another car, performed a sustained loss of traction and then left the scene.

In a video posted to social media, police are seen asking a man for his details regarding the crash.

The man responds: “No comment, no consent, no contract, you can bugger off you aren’t allowed here.”

A man in a blue shirt is then seen with a hose and starts spraying water towards one of the officers.