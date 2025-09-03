In the same video, the officers are accused of trespassing multiple times.
A police spokesperson said: “When police arrived at the Cambridge property to speak to the man, he refused to engage and resisted arrest when officers attempted to take him into custody for sustained loss of traction and failing to ascertain injury.”
A separate video shows a man being arrested by police while being sprayed by the hose again.
The man behind the camera can be heard saying, “I’m watering my grass, you get off my property” and “what, you scared of a bit of water?”
Police said a 32-year-old man has “subsequently been charged with failing to stop or ascertain injury, operating a vehicle causing sustained loss of traction, refusing an officer’s request to give blood, resisting police, and driving while disqualified”.
The man had an initial appearance in the Hamilton District Court on August 25.