Police sprayed with water in Cambridge, man charged with offences

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Shipbuilder agrees to price of new ferries and conviction quashed in manslaughter case.

A video on social media shows police officers being sprayed with water during an incident in Cambridge, Waikato.

The incident unfolded on August 19 after officers were called to a property after a report of a crash in Hillcrest where a driver had rear-ended another car, performed a sustained

