Police want help locating Haydn Gage, 51, who is required to testify at a murder trial in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Police want help locating Haydn Gage, 51, who is required to testify at a murder trial in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Police have asked for the public's help in locating two siblings who failed to appear in the High Court at Auckland today for an ongoing murder trial.

Beatrice Gage, 44, and Haydn Gage, 51, have links across the wider Auckland area and Waikato, authorities said in a statement posted to the New Zealand Police Facebook page.

Justice Layne Harvey issued warrants for both witnesses today before sending jurors home in the trial of Michael Filoa and Aaron Davis, who have both pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery and murder following the death of Clifford Umuhuri in June 2020.

During their opening statement earlier this week, prosecutors said the siblings were present when Umuhuri was shot twice during what was supposed to be a methamphetamine deal but turned out to be a "set-up".

Police want help locating Beatrice Gage, 44, who is required to testify at a murder trial in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Police also released photos of the witnesses, noting that Haydn Gage may now have facial hair.

Anyone with information on where they may be has been asked to call 111, citing file number 200601/0666, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.