Police officer injured in hit-and-run, patrol vehicle rammed by stolen car in Manurewa

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Number of patched gang members on the rise, nurses on 24-hour strike, and orange rain warning remains in effect.

Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle that ran over a police officer, before ramming a patrol car.

Just before 11.30pm a stolen vehicle was seen parked near Southmall, Manurewa, Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Karen Bright said.

Two police units signalled

