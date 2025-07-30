Number of patched gang members on the rise, nurses on 24-hour strike, and orange rain warning remains in effect.

Police officer injured in hit-and-run, patrol vehicle rammed by stolen car in Manurewa

Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle that ran over a police officer, before ramming a patrol car.

Just before 11.30pm a stolen vehicle was seen parked near Southmall, Manurewa, Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Karen Bright said.

Two police units signalled the vehicle to remain stopped.

“As police approached the vehicle on foot, the vehicle fled and hit a police constable and collided with a patrol vehicle,” Bright said.