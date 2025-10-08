“Police extend our thoughts to Mr Walsh’s whānau and friends at this difficult time,” Bunting said.

Emergency services were called to a property in Kaponga Cres, New Lynn, about 11.50am on Monday after a report that a person was injured.

At the time, acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said the victim, now known to be Walsh, died at the scene despite the best efforts of first responders.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has subsequently been charged with murder.”

Harrison said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Police and a forensics team remained at the scene on Tuesday, at a property at the end of Kaponga Cres.

Residents and neighbours said they had seen plenty of police in the area, but did not know anything about the incident or the people involved.

“When the ambulance arrived, they were telling everyone to stay at home because they didn’t know what was going on, and were trying to find someone,” one resident told the Herald.

Another said there were about 10 police officers on the road at one point.

“They kept coming one by one.”

Harrison said police and Victim Support Services were providing support to the victim’s whānau “during this difficult time”.