Police name New Lynn homicide victim as Joseph David Walsh

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police have named the victim of the homicide at Kaponga Cres on October 6. Photo / Samuel Sherry

Police have named the man allegedly murdered at a West Auckland townhouse on Monday.

He was 32-year-old Joseph David Walsh.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting, of Waitematā CIB, said a 28-year-old man had been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

He was due to appear in the High Court

