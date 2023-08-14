Auckland police dog Costa at the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre graduation in Trentham, Upper Hutt, in December 2020. Photo / NZ Police

An Auckland police dog was allegedly attacked during an arrest over the weekend, and a man is now facing charges that could carry a sentence of up to three years’ imprisonment if he is convicted.

Costa, who has been considered a police constable since his graduation from the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre in 2020, was on duty in Henderson, West Auckland on Friday when the attack is alleged to have occurred.

“Costa was punched by the offender during the incident, but we are pleased to report he has suffered no ongoing injuries,” a police spokesperson told the Herald today.

A 25-year-old Waiatarua man has been charged with attacking Costa and two human constables, but the most serious charge is in regards to the canine. If convicted of attacking the human constables, he could face up to six months’ imprisonment and a $4000 fine.

He was also accused of resisting arrest, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of two months’ imprisonment.

Police declined to give further details about the incident, as the case is now pending in Waitākere District Court.

Costa was 2 years old when he graduated in December 2020 at a ceremony attended by Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson.

“While our dogs are often the first to go towards danger, their handlers are not far behind because one doesn’t operate without the other,” Johnson said at the time.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.