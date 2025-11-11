Police have closed off the Lincoln Rd motorway overpass as they respond to an unfolding incident. Video / Supplied / Dean Purcell

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found police were justified in shooting an armed man who attempted two carjackings in West Auckland.

Police responded to an incident on September 27, 2023, after they received information about a stolen vehicle involved in an aggravated robbery at a petrol station.

At the time, police said they sighted a vehicle of interest on Te Atatū Rd on the Te Atatū Peninsula.

There was an attempt to block the vehicle in at the petrol station, but the driver rammed other vehicles to escape.

Police units pursued the vehicle on the Northwestern Motorway before it exited at Lincoln Rd.