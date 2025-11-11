The driver left the vehicle on the Lincoln Rd overbridge with a long-barrelled firearm, unsuccessfully attempting to carjack multiple vehicles.
Armed police arrived at the scene with the man pointing the gun toward the first officer. He would not drop it despite being instructed to by officers.
The man continued, then opened the door of a truck and pointed the weapon at the driver.
An officer then fired their pistol at the man, injuring him and he was then taken to hospital for surgery.
The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) said police were justified in shooting the man and exercised appropriate command and control of the incident.
Waitematā district commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said the police frontline was often required to respond and make split-second decisions “in situations unfolding rapidly, to keep people safe”.
IPCA found the use of force with a firearm was reasonable and proportionate.
Hassan said it was clear the man posed an imminent threat.
“The entirety of this incident unfolded in around 10 minutes, and our staff moved forward with courage given what was taking place on the overbridge.
“I’m incredibly proud of our Police Officers on that day.”
In September, a 31-year-old man was convicted and sentenced at the Auckland High Court for presenting a firearm at a person.