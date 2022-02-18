Five Mongrel Mob members of the Mongrelizm and Barbarian chapters were also arrested as part of the police investigation into sale and supply of meth in Wairoa. Photo / NZ Police

Five Mongrel Mob members of the Mongrelizm and Barbarian chapters were also arrested as part of the police investigation into sale and supply of meth in Wairoa. Photo / NZ Police

Police have arrested a further nine people in relation to an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine in Wairoa.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange, Eastern District Acting Field Crime Manager said the Eastern District Organised Crime Unit (OCU) operation was a continuation of an earlier operation which concluded in September 2021 with several arrests.

"The nine arrested during the second phase have been charged with offences including possession of methamphetamine for supply, supplying methamphetamine, conspiring to supply methamphetamine and money laundering.

"Of those arrested in recent days, five were patched members of the Mongrel Mob. This included senior members of the Mongrelizm and Barbarian chapters."

More than a kilogram of meth was seized by Police in an investigation into sale and supply of meth in Wairoa. Photo / NZ Police

The investigation resulted in more than a kilogram of methamphetamine being seized, and captured evidence of conspiracies to supply multiple kilograms of methamphetamine into the Wairoa community.

Police's wastewater testing results demonstrate that the Wairoa community is disproportionately affected by methamphetamine use, he said.

"More methamphetamine is detected in Wairoa's wastewater per capita than in any other region in New Zealand.

"Police are dedicated to reducing the harm this drug has caused in the community by holding those who benefit from its sale to account."

Further arrests and charges are anticipated.