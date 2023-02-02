Voyager 2022 media awards
Crime

Police arrest naked man passenger at Shag Point traffic stop, find methamphetamine

Otago Daily Times
By Oscar Francis
Officers arrested a man after conducting a random traffic stop on State Highway 1 near Shag Point. Photo / ODT

A naked man arrested at Shag Point was asked to put on clothes by police — who promptly found 3 ounces of methamphetamine when they searched him.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers conducted a random traffic stop on State Highway 1 near Shag Point, north of Dunedin, about 8.10pm yesterday.

Officers spoke to the passenger of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man who was naked due to the heat, Senior Sergeant Bond said.

Checks were done and it was found the man had a warrant out for his arrest.

As a result he was placed under arrest and asked to put his clothes on.

Once dressed, he was searched by police and officers located 3 ounces (85 grams) of methamphetamine in his clothes.

The man was due to appear in court this morning charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, Senior Sergeant Bond said. - ODT

