Fatal Shooting in Point England following firearms incident. Armed police close down the street. Video / Hayden Woodward / Michael Craig

A 31-year-old Dairy Flat man has been charged with manslaughter after the fatal shooting three weeks ago of another man in East Auckland.

The defendant, who was granted continued name suppression this afternoon by Auckland District Court judge Kathryn Maxwell, pleaded not guilty to the new charge.

Police initially charged him with breaching bail and unlawful possession of a firearm after the victim, who also has name suppression, was wounded just before midnight on April 7.

Officers were called to a property on Dalton St in Pt England.

"Emergency services attended and first aid was attempted. However, the man died at the scene," a police spokesperson said at the time.

Police said previously the two were known to each other.

Authorities allege in court documents the defendant committed manslaughter by "a combination" of unlawfully having a firearm and "omitting without lawful excuse to take reasonable care to avoid such danger".

Manslaughter carries a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment.