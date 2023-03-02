Photo / Linda Robertson, ODT

A person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in St Clair.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of an assault at a Bay View Rd address in St Clair about 9.30am.

“It appears one person has sustained a stab wound and is in a serious condition,” the spokesman said.

A man was taken into custody and charges were being considered.

Two police cars could be seen on the street, between Pretoria Ave and Massey Ave.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it was called to the incident at 9.20am.

An ambulance attended and took one patient to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.