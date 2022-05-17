Lawyers for two teens charged with the manslaughter of pedestrian Connor Boyd entered not guilty pleas on their behalves today in the High Court at Auckand. Photo / NZME

Two teens charged with manslaughter following the death of an 18-year-old in central Auckland pleaded not guilty through their lawyers today as they appeared in the High Court at Auckland for the first time.

Name suppression will continue for the defendants, a male and a female who are also both 18, at least until a hearing next month.

However, the Crown agreed today to no longer seek name suppression for victim Connor Boyd of East Auckland.

Boyd died at Auckland City Hospital on April 27, three days after he was critically injured while on foot near the intersection of Customs St East and Commerce St at around 2.35am.

Police said at the time that the vehicle involved in the pedestrian's injury left the scene of the incident but was located later.

Boyd's family was acknowledged by Justice Sally Fitzgerald and Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey as they sat in the courtroom today for the hearing.

The teen's best friend told the Herald last month that they had been enjoying a night out at popular Auckland CBD nightclub Saturdays Britomart just prior to the incident.

Family and friends described Boyd as a generous and caring person who had just qualified as a plumber and was due to start his first job.

Boyd's close mate said they entered the club together that morning but he started getting worried when they got separated and Boyd didn't respond to calls or text messages. When he left the club, he said, he found a crime scene outside.

"I just still can't believe it's real," he said. "I still can't process it. I just feel like he's going to be at my door."

Justice Fitzgerald set a trial date today for October 2023.