A 33-year-old man will appear in Palmerston North District Court on multiple charges in relation to incidents in Whanganui and Turakina on August 2. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 33-year-old man will appear in Palmerston North District Court on multiple charges in relation to incidents in Whanganui and Turakina on August 2. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Palmerston North man will appear in court facing a number of charges in relation to a series of incidents that happened in the Whanganui area in early August.

Police said a 33-year-old man has been charged with non-aggravated robbery in relation to the theft of a vehicle from the Turakina area around 2pm on August 2.

The man was also charged with dangerous driving causing injury and failing to stop or ascertain injury in relation to driving dangerously from Turakina to Whanganui and through the Whanganui CBD, including a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Guyton and St Hill streets.

The man is also facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in Palmerston North District Court on September 13.