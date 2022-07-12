Mitchell Te Kani, 51, was allegedly killed on May 14. Two people charged with his murder have pleaded not guilty. Photo / Supplied

The pair accused of murdering Tauranga man Mitchell Te Kani have both denied the charges, while police continue to investigate more than 20 suspects involved in the death.

Kiri Mererina Pini, 40, and another man whose identity remains suppressed, appeared via audio-visual link in the High Court at Tauranga on Wednesday morning.

The pair entered pleas of not guilty and elected trial by jury, set down for six weeks in February 2024.

Both were initially charged with one count of aggravated burglary in the days after the homicide investigation was launched. Two charges of murder were added late last month.

The defendants also face five assault charges against other people at the address on the night of Te Kani's death.

There are two joint charges each of wounding with intent to cause grievous body harm, one each of injuring with intent to injure, and assault with intent to injure.

Te Kani, 51, died at his Maungatapu Rd home on May 14. It's understood a large group was present at the property when his death happened.

Addressing Justice Graham Lang, prosecutor Sonny Teki-Clark asked that the trial be set down for the larger Hamilton High Court, due to the possibility of further offenders being charged.

"I'm assured from the officer in charge that there are going to be more [defendants] added, particularly in regards to the lead charge. The information suggests there are up to 20 to 30 potential defendants," Teki-Clark said.

In court, a group of Te Kani's whānau gathered in the public gallery.

Both accused were remanded in custody until a bail hearing on August 4.