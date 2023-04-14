The recidivist drink driver backed out into peak-hour traffic on SH1 after drinking all day. Photo / 123rf

The recidivist drink driver backed out into peak-hour traffic on SH1 after drinking all day. Photo / 123rf

A man who police described as one of “the worst recidivist drink drivers in Whangārei” has been sent to jail for his 13th drink driving conviction.

Andrew Carse, 55, was sentenced in the Whangārei District Court this week before Judge Gene Tomlinson on one charge of driving while disqualified and one charge of driving with excess breath alcohol after he blew almost five times the legal limit.

In February 2023, Carse began his day drinking home brew at around 9am, which, as reported by his lawyer, was normal for him.

Around 5.30pm he was driven to friends on Western Hills Drive when the driver decided he did not want to drive him back.

Taking matters into his own hands, Carse took the vehicle and backed out on to Western Hills Drive during peak hour traffic on a Friday evening, colliding with a van.

When breath tested, he blew 1105 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

Judge Gene Tomlinson (pictured) said it was pure luck Carse had not killed anyone yet. Photo / Supplied

Carse has been before the courts since 1992 on drink driving charges and Police Prosecutor Sergeant Chris Goodall said over his career as an officer, Carse and his alcohol problem were well known.

“I’ve known him for the 30 years I have worked in this town and dealt with a lot of his previous convictions. Without sounding dramatic, he’s one of the worst recidivist offenders in Whangārei.

“He’s had multiple previous terms of imprisonment [for drink driving]. I’m for rehabilitation, but his history suggests, it’s not going to happen.

“If this man doesn’t go to jail for his 13th EBA and 15th disqualification, who does?” Goodall said.

Lawyer for Carse, Stephen Ross, attempted to argue for a term of home detention where his drinking could be monitored by Corrections. However, Judge Tomlinson declined the request.

“That’s a massive gamble with other people’s lives,” Judge Tomlinson said.

“I have sympathy for the things that have happened to you and the fact you have chosen to hide from the pain in the bottom of the bottle. The alcohol has taken control of you and your life.

“You pose such a great danger to the community and I am amazed...that more deaths haven’t occurred. It is just pure luck there isn’t another person in an urupā because of your driving. It’s got potential for death all over it.”

Judge Tomlinson said the only way he could deter his conduct was imprisonment, and jailed him for 15 months.