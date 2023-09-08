Waikato police are seeking information after three burglaries at commercial premises in Hamilton overnight. Photo / Police

Police are seeking information after thieves used an angle grinder and other tools as well as a vehicle to force entry into three commercial premises in Hamilton overnight.

Around 3.55am on Friday, two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a white Nissan Tiida, drove up to a block of shops on Silverdale Rd before a group of offenders exited and forced their way into a supermarket and liquor store.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said the offenders used an angle grinder and other tools to gain entry to the two stores before making off with tobacco, vape products and liquor.

The two vehicles fled the scene as police arrived.

“Police signalled for the vehicles to stop, but they failed to do so and a brief pursuit was initiated. The fleeing drivers were last seen on Ruakura Rd,” said Wilson.

Later that morning, around 5.40am, police received a report of a burglary at a motorcycle store on Te Rapa Rd, Hamilton.

“At this stage, we do not believe this burglary relates to the Silverdale Road burglaries,” Wilson said.

A Mazda van, registration number ATR459, was used to gain entry to a motorcycle store on Te Rapa Rd, Hamilton. Photo / Police

A Mazda van, registration number ATR459, was used to smash the glass frontage of the store.

Two people entered the store, stealing a KTM motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

“The van was last seen heading west on Garnett Avenue,” said Wilson.

The offenders made off with a KTM motorcycle. Photo / Police

Waikato police are seeking information, or CCTV footage, that can assist with inquiries into the incidents.

Information can be provided to police on 105 or online, referencing the file numbers 230908/7276 for Te Rapa Rd, 230908/6227 for the Silverdale Rd liquor store and 230908/7284 for the Silverdale Rd supermarket.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.











