The three new charges relate to the cultivation, supply and possession of cannabis oil to a person in New Plymouth on May 2, 2024 and February 25, 2025.
Edgar told the court disclosure from the initial charges had been slow coming from the police and requested a further case review date.
Judge Taryn Bayley agreed Smith needed more time to give instructions to his lawyer and advised that all the charges are “connected by time, place and circumstance”.
Cannabis oil is a class B controlled drug and each charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years.
Smith told NZME as he was leaving court “the police are just trying to f*** with me”.
Smith will next appear in the Whangārei District Court in July.
